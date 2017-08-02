218 killed in Gujarat floods

AHMEDABAD: As many as 218 people have lost their lives in Gujarat floods this monsoon, with 61 people killed in worst-hit Banaskantha district, an official said on Monday.

The toll increased in the last two days after more bodies were recovered as flood waters receded in Banaskantha and Patan districts of north Gujarat.

Floods due to torrential rain and release of water from dams affected 4.5 lakh people in the state, with over 39,000 people shifted to safer places and 11,400 rescued last week by teams of the Army, Air Force and National and State Disaster Response Forces.

Most of the people who were relocated have now returned to their villages, the official said, adding the administration was now focused on providing them food and preventing outbreak of water-borne diseases.

Relief operation has been intensified as the rains have abated.

In Banaskantha, villages along Banas and Sipu were inundated. Floods claimed the lives of 14 members of a family in one village,officials said.

The situation became serious as a huge volume of water was released from Dantiwada and Sipu dams following rains in other parts of the region and neighboring Rajasthan.

– PTI

