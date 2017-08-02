Ambassador Puri invites Oli to India’s Independence Day function

KATHMANDU: Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Manjeev Singh Puri, on Wednesday held a meeting with CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli to invite him to the Indian Independence function at its Kathmandu mission after two weeks.

India is observing 70th Independence Day on August 15.

Oli thanked the envoy for the invitation and said he would think about it, according to Oli’s secretariat.

Puri had told Oli that Indian Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj is also keen to visit Kathmandu to attend the function. It would be her first foreign visit after her kidney transplant in December last year.

Puri said he invited Oli upon the special request of Swaraj. Oli has not attended any function organised by the Indian Embassy after India’s border blockade in 2015.

Swaraj will be in Kathmandu on August 10 and 11 to attend the BIMSTEC meeting of foreign ministers.

– ONLINEKHABAR

