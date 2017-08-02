Import of Chinese goods resumes from Rasuwagadi-Kerung border point

RASUWA: Import of Chinese goods from Rasuwagadi-Kerung border point, halted since two weeks after Chinese customs agents increased the charge they have been taking from every trip, has resumed from Tuesday.

The customs agents have now started taking Rs 40 thousand per trip as their charge. Earlier it was Rs 24 thousand per trip.

A businessman of Jibajibe of Rasuwa district said task to bring the Chinese goods to Nepal loading it from Pangsing of Kerung is on after the both sides agreed to provide Rs 40,000 per trip.

As per the Chinese policy, goods should be loaded through Chinese customs agents. Goods have already been loaded on 350 trucks and containers at Pangsing of Kerung after the agreement and the containers have started entering to Nepal via Rasuwagadhi check point.

Chiefs of customs office, businessmen and entrepreneurs of Nepal and China were present in the meeting.

– RSS

