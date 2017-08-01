Father, brother arrested on charge of ‘honour killing’

MAHOTTARI: Two persons have been arrested on the charge of murdering a woman in Gaushala Municipality, Mahottari on Monday.

Samatoliya Devi, 25, was murdered in a suspected “honour killing” by her father Shivaji Mahato, 51, and brother Binod Mahato, Deputy Superintendent of Police Deepak Kharel said.

The body of Samatoliya was found in a suspicious condition in a forest of Gaushala Municipality-8 on July 25.

Police suspect Samatoliya, a married woman, might have been killed for allegedly having extra-marital affairs. Her husband Bikram Mahato has been working in a Gulf country. Samatoliya was living in her maternal home after her husband left the country for the foreign job.

During interrogation, Shivaji and Binod said that she was in relationship with other people in the village, police said.

According to the police statement, they chocked her to death using a shawl on July 22.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]