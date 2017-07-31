Bolbam devotees reach Sundarijal to fetch holy water

KATHMANDU: Bolbam pilgrims have reached Sundarijal for collecting sacred water for worship at shivalayas including the Pashupatinath Temple.

Devotees throng Shiva temples on Mondays of Shrawan (mid July-mid August) month every year with a belief that offering sacred water to Shiva on the days washes away sins.

Sanatan Hindu devotees consider the days with great significance for worshipping Pashupatinath as Maha Jyotirlinga.

Devotees, wearing saffron dresses and on bare feet, fetch holy water from Sundarijal to worship Pashupatinath with a faith that doing so will fulfill their wishes.

Generally taken part by devotees from Madhes, Bolbam, also known as Shrawani Mela, also sees participation of devotees from the hilly areas.

Devotees who have already collected from Sundarijal are thronging Pashupatinath Temple to offer holy water.

– By Anish Regmi for SETOPATI

