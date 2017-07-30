SC orders re-poll in Bharatpur-19

KATHMANDU: Supreme Court has ordered for re-election in the disputed ward no 19 of Bharatpur Metropolitan City.

A joint bench of justices Om Prakash Mishra and Purushottam Bhandari has ordered in favor of the Election Commission to hold the re-election in the disputed area after the completion of hearing on Sunday.

The bench has scrapped the interim order issued to the EC by single bench of Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana not to implement its decision to conduct a re-poll in Bharatpur-19.

Advocate Tulasi Pandey and CPN-UML candidate for Bharatpur Metropolitan City-19 Gunjan Man BK had filed a writ petition on June 4 against the Election Commission’s decision to hold re-elections in the metropolis-19 after the vote counting halted following the tearing of ballot papers during the vote count.

The hearing of the case deferred for the 10th time the verdict on a writ petition demanding resumption of vote counting in the metropolis.

The repeated deferral had made the elected officials of the metropolis that witnessed local level election in the first phase on May 14 unable to assume their office even as the local level officials elected during the second phase of local polls on June 28 have already started their duties.

The election in Bharatpur metropolis has been keenly observed nationwide after Maoist Center fielded Renu Dahal, the daughter of Prime Minster Pushpa Kamal Dahal, as its mayoral candidate for the metropolis forging an electoral alliance with the Nepali Congress (NC).

Before the incident, CPN UML’s mayoral candidate Devi Gyawali was leading the poll by 733 votes. While Gyawali had received a total of 41,641 votes, Maoist Center’s candidate Renu Dahal was trailing behind him with 40,908 votes.

– REPUBLICA

