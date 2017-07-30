Construction of Upper Trishuli 3 ‘A’ resumes

NUWAKOT: The construction works of the Upper Trishuli 3 A Hydropower Project has resumed.

The Chinese Gejuwa Group of Company, the contractor of the Upper Trishuli 3 A Hydropower Project, has resumed the work and started the preliminary study at Phaletar of Manakamana in Nuwakot – the dam area of the project.

Project Chief Phanindra Raj Joshi was quoted in the Rastriya Samachar Samiti as saying, the Company has started the reconstruction of the project after technical tests and assessment of loss caused to the project by the 2015 earthquake.

Some 80 Nepalis and 20 Chinese workers have been mobilized in the project construction area.

The construction of the 60 Megawatt capacity project that started from June 2011 was supposed to be completed on 31 May 2014.

