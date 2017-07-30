Drought halts paddy plantation in Sindhuli

SINDHULI: A prolonged spell of drought has hit paddy plantation hard in Sunkoshi Rural Municipality in Sindhuli.

Paddy plantation has yet to take place in Khahare, Ratamat, Kalimati, Bohorotar, Viewtar area, Katahare, Mulkot, Sifrephant of the district.

Kailash Paudel from Chainpur of the rural municipality said paddy should have been planted in these places two weeks ago, but they had not been able to do so due to lack of rainfall and scarcity of water in the local streams. Another farmer Puchhaman Shrestha of Gairipuchhar said large swaths of land had been left uncultivated in these places due to the lack of water. He said the locals might have to face famine if the drought continued.

Binod Dahal of Sifrephant said maize plants in the fields had also wilted due to the prolonged drought. With the rice plantation season nearing its end, there was only a slim chance for rice plantation in these areas. While water levels in the local streams are getting low, the water flow in Sunkoshi River has increased. Locals said that using water from Sunkoshi could greatly benefit the farmers and stressed the need to procure a generator to lift water from the river for irrigation.

Chair of the rural municipality Dipa Bohora Lama said the drought had delayed paddy plantation in the village and ledged to work for providing irrigation facility to the villagers.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]