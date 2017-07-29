28 engineers deployed to monitor construction sites regularly in KMC

KATHMANDU: The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has deputed 28 engineers for regular inspection of the under construction buildings to check the violation of the officially approved maps.

KMC Engineer Ram Thapa said that the decision for deploying engineers for regular monitoring at the construction sites was taken as many residential buildings were found to have been built against the KMC approved maps.

The KMC has deployed 18 engineers from its wards and 10 from the centre for regular monitoring of all the buildings currently under construction. Around 10 to 15 residential and commercial buildings are built in Kathmandu on a daily basis.

Earlier, the metropolis had been carrying out the inspection only after completion of the construction of houses. Similarly, it used to inspect the construction sites based on complaints only.

It is estimated that 80 per cent of the total buildings in Kathmandu are built without compliance to the map endorsed by the metropolis. The houses are found to have violated the most of the criteria including noncompliance with map, not leaving open spaces and adding more floors without permission.

– RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI; THT

