Fixing potholes alone won’t resolve road woes, says minister

KATHMANDU: Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Bir Bahadur Balayar said it was unfortunate that pits and potholes on roads in Kathmandu Valley had to be fixed every year.

Addressing an interaction here today, Minister Balayar said sorry condition of the roads raised questions over the quality of work and materials used. “I have also questioned concerned officials under the ministry, technicians and contractors about the condition of roads in the Valley,” said Balayar.

According to Minister Balayar, he is planning to hold discussion with all stakeholders — Department of Roads, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Urban Development, Kathmandu Upatyaka Khanepani Limited and others to find a permanent solution to road problems. “The sorry condition of roads cannot be improved by fixing potholes and pits every year,” he said and urged all concerned agencies to work in a coordinated manner to resolve road woes.

Minister Balayar, who monitored major road sections in Valley yesterday, said people were suffering every day due to the bad condition of roads. Secretary at MoPIT Devendra Karki, Chief of Metropolitan Traffic Police Division SSP Sarbendra Khanal, Director General of Department of Roads Gopal Prasad Sigdel had accompanied Minister Balayar.

“I have also directed them to ensure that quality materials are used for road construction and repair,” said Minister Balayar, adding that he would seek regular progress report from officials, if needed.

Meanwhile, DoR DG Sigdel said the department was in the final phase of fixing potholes and pits on roads in the Valley. He said that the department would continue road repair work throughout the year.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

