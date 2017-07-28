Kashmiri CM approves Rs3 lakh sponsorship for mountaineer Sumaiya Kousar

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday approved special sponsorship of Rs 3 lakh for mountaineer Sumiaya Kousar.

“The financial support came at the right time as Sumiaya is participating in the International Mountaineering Expedition in Russia and Tanzania being organized by International Mountaineering Organization which has played a key role in inculcating sports culture at grassroots level,” said an official spokesman.

Kousar had approached State Sports Council for sponsorship and the matter was taken up with the Chief Minister who is also the President of the Sports Council.

“In the interest of dissemination of sports message across the state, Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti approved Rs 3 lakh in favour of Sumaiya Kousar, a well known mountaineer,” said Secretary Sports Council, Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra.

– Greater Kashmir

