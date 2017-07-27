Death toll rises to 3 in Lamjung bus accident

KATHMANDU: The death toll in the Lamjung bus accident has reached three, according to police.

Three people were killed and 16 others were seriously injured when a bus they were travelling on plunged into Rudi River in the border of Lamjung and Kaski district this afternoon.

DSP Sameer Chandra Kharel at the Lamjung District Police Office identified the deceased as 22-year-old Vinod Mandal of Bara district, 50-year-old Khakhem Bahadur Gurung of Lamjung and 55-year-old Ghaine BK of Kaski district.

Meanwhile, 16 seriously injured victims have been undergoing treatment at the Pokhara-based Manipal Hospital and other 9 persons are receiving treatment at the Gandaki Hospital in the Lake City.

The bus (Na 5 Kha 6395) with 35 passengers on board was en route to Baluwabesi in Lamjung district from Pokhara in Kaski district.

It plunged into the river after a metal bridge over Rudi River collapsed under the weight this afternoon, according to police.

– By Ramji Rana for THT

