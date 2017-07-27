Public Transport will be made hassle-free

KATHMANDU: Newly appointed Minister for Physical Infrastructures and Transport, Bir Bahadur Balayar, has said he would make efforts to ensure hassle free public transport.

Assuming office Wednesday, Minister Balayar said he would prod the agencies to expedite the construction activities and concentrate on making the public transportation hassle-free.

The Minister expressed commitment to engage actively to resolve problems facing the Ministry. He was welcomed at the Ministry by Secretary Devendra Karki, among others.

– RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI, THT

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]