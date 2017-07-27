. . .

Public Transport will be made hassle-free

Hari Kumar Shrestha

KATHMANDU:  Newly appointed Minister for Physical Infrastructures and Transport, Bir Bahadur Balayar, has said he would make efforts to ensure hassle free public transport.

Assuming office Wednesday, Minister Balayar said he would prod the agencies to expedite the construction activities and concentrate on making the public transportation hassle-free.

The Minister expressed commitment to engage actively to resolve problems facing the Ministry. He was welcomed at the Ministry by Secretary Devendra Karki, among others.

–  RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI, THT

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]
Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

45,860 Spam Comments Blocked so far by Spam Free Wordpress