Germany-born deported Nepali teen granted visa for re-entry

DUISBERG: German-born Nepali teenager Bivsi Rana, who was removed from her classroom and deported back to Nepal, has been allowed to return to Germany on a student exchange visa.Rana was told in the middle of

Rana was told in the middle of class at her high school that she would be deported in late May. Almost two months after her deportation, the 15-year-old has been granted a student exchange visa to return to Germany along with her family, The Local Germany reported on Tuesday.

Rana’s deportation in late May outraged her local community in Duisburg, with classmates taking part in street demonstrations demanding her return. “It is a huge weight off my mind to know that we have succeeded in solving this incredibly difficult situation,” The Local Germany quoted mayor of Duisburg Sören Link as saying.

Duisburg Mayor Sören Link speaks to a rally of students, parents and teachers from Steinbart-Gymnasium in June demanding Bivsi be allowed to return to school.

Once Rana’s student exchange visa has expired, she will have the chance to apply for a study visa.

Authorities in North Rhine-Westphalia emphasized that the decision had no relevance for other cases of deported asylum seekers. “This was a one-off case, that can’t be seen as setting a precedent,” said integration minister Joachim Stamp. “The rights of the child played an enormous part in the decision. Bivsi was born and raised in Germany – she is a de facto German child.”

Rana was pulled out of a class at her high school in Duisburg in late May and informed that she would be deported with her family to Nepal.

Along with her parents, she was taken to the airport in Frankfurt where they were delivered to the federal state police and escorted onto a plane.

Immigration authorities rejected the family’s application to stay in Germany due to the fact that the parents had lied about their real names when they first arrived in the country as asylum seekers in 1998 – an act which is considered deception.

Class teacher Sascha Thamm told German media afterwards that all the girls in the class cried and Bivsi’s best friend broke down to the extent that an emergency doctor had to be called, BBC reported on Wednesday. Bivsi was a kind, engaged student who was good at German and science and helped teach swimming lessons, according to Thamm.

– AGENCIES

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]