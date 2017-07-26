PM Deuba inducts 19 ministers

KATHMANDU: More than a month and a half after assuming office, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has inducted 19 ministers in his Cabinet on Wednesday.
Ten ministers from Nepali Congress, Six from CPN (Maoist Centre), two from Madhesi Janadhikar Forum-Loktantrik and two from CPN (United) have been appointed today.
President Bidya Devi Bhandari administered oath of office and secrecy to them at Sheetal Niwas this afternoon.
Though PM Deuba wanted to expand his Cabinet on Tuesday, failure to address intra-party row over ministerial berths led to cancellation of the plan.
Nepali Congress
Bhimsen Das: Minister for Defence
Bir Bahadur Balayar: Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport
Yagya Bahadur Thapa: Minister for Law
Min Bishwokarma: Minister for Commerce
Mohan Basnet: Minister for Information and Communications
Sanjay Gautam: Minister for Irrigation
Ram Krishna Yadav: Minister for Agriculture
Rajan KC: Minister for Youth and Sports
Ambika Basnet: Minister for Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation
Mahendra Yadav: Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation
CPN (Maoist Centre)
Girirajmani Pokharel: Minister for Health
Mahendra Bahadur Shahi: Minister for Energy
Tek Bahadur Basent: Minister for General Administration
Shiva Kumar Mandal: Minister for Supplies
Santa Kumar Tharu Chaudhary: Minister for Livestock Development
Asha Khanal Koirala: Minister for Women, Children and Social Welfare
Madhesi Janadhikari Forum-Loktantrik
Jitendra Narayan Dev: Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation
Gopal Dahit: Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transportation
CPN (United)
Mithila Chaudhary: Minister for Population and Environment
A day after being elected as the 40th Prime Minister of Nepal, Deuba had formed his small Cabinet by inducting seven ministers including three Deputy Prime Ministers (DPMs).
From Nepali Congress, Gopal Man Shrestha was appointed as the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Education, Gyanendra Bahadur Karki and Farmullah Mansoor were appointed as Minister for Finance and Minister for Labour and Employment respectively.
Likewise, Krishna Bahadur Mahara of CPN (Maoist Centre) was appointed as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs.
Similarly, CPN (MC) leader Janardan Sharma was appointed as Minister for Home Affairs and Prabhu Sah was appointed as minister without portfolio.
– THE KATHMANDU POST