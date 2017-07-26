PM Deuba inducts 19 ministers

KATHMANDU: More than a month and a half after assuming office, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has inducted 19 ministers in his Cabinet on Wednesday.

Ten ministers from Nepali Congress, Six from CPN (Maoist Centre), two from Madhesi Janadhikar Forum-Loktantrik and two from CPN (United) have been appointed today.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari administered oath of office and secrecy to them at Sheetal Niwas this afternoon.

Though PM Deuba wanted to expand his Cabinet on Tuesday, failure to address intra-party row over ministerial berths led to cancellation of the plan.

Nepali Congress

Bhimsen Das: Minister for Defence

Bir Bahadur Balayar: Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport

Yagya Bahadur Thapa: Minister for Law

Min Bishwokarma: Minister for Commerce

Mohan Basnet: Minister for Information and Communications

Sanjay Gautam: Minister for Irrigation

Ram Krishna Yadav: Minister for Agriculture

Rajan KC: Minister for Youth and Sports

Ambika Basnet: Minister for Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation

Mahendra Yadav: Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation

CPN (Maoist Centre)

Girirajmani Pokharel: Minister for Health

Mahendra Bahadur Shahi: Minister for Energy

Tek Bahadur Basent: Minister for General Administration

Shiva Kumar Mandal: Minister for Supplies

Santa Kumar Tharu Chaudhary: Minister for Livestock Development

Asha Khanal Koirala: Minister for Women, Children and Social Welfare

Madhesi Janadhikari Forum-Loktantrik

Jitendra Narayan Dev: Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation

Gopal Dahit: Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transportation

CPN (United)

Mithila Chaudhary: Minister for Population and Environment

A day after being elected as the 40th Prime Minister of Nepal, Deuba had formed his small Cabinet by inducting seven ministers including three Deputy Prime Ministers (DPMs).

From Nepali Congress, Gopal Man Shrestha was appointed as the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Education, Gyanendra Bahadur Karki and Farmullah Mansoor were appointed as Minister for Finance and Minister for Labour and Employment respectively.

Likewise, Krishna Bahadur Mahara of CPN (Maoist Centre) was appointed as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Similarly, CPN (MC) leader Janardan Sharma was appointed as Minister for Home Affairs and Prabhu Sah was appointed as minister without portfolio.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

