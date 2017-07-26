Nepal’s Buddhist monks take to streets demanding reconstruction of quake-hit monasteries

KATHMANDU: Buddhist monks of Nepal on Tuesday stated a protest in Jawalakhel of Lalitpur district demanding that the government reconstruct monasteries, vihars and stupas destroyed by the 2015 earthquake.

The Earthquake-affected Monastery Reconstruction Struggle Committee staged a rally in Lalitpur today claiming the National Reconstruction Authority could not rightly handle rebuilding to quake-hit religious and cultural shrines and buildings.

Demanding resignation of the NRA chief, the protesters carrying the national flag as well as Buddhist flags said reconstruction of monasteries should be handled by the Buddhist Philosophy Promotion and Monastery Development Committee.

– ONLINEKHABAR

