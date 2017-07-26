Rhino dies during calf birth

RATNANAGAR: A Rhino has died in a failed attempt to give birth to a calf at the Chitwan National Park.

The around five years old rhino was found dead between the Dumariya and Dudhaura post of the park on Friday, according to senior veterinarian Kamal Gaire. The calf was also found dead inside the womb.

Assistant Protection Officer at the Park, Narendra Aryal claimed that the animal failed to give birth because the calf was very large and could be possibly its first calf.

Another rhino had died in similar circumstance in the Park in December last year. In the past twelve months, 25 rhinos have perished, including 21 of natural causes.

As per the latest census, the Chitwan National Park is home to 605 one-horned rhinos.

– RSS, THT

