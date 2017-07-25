PM Deuba pays tribute to ultra-runner Pandit

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has today honored ultra-runner late Sanjay Pandit by draping his body with the national flag. Pandit’s body has been kept at Tripureshwar for last tribute.

PM Deuba reached Tripureshwar-based National Sports Council and extended tribute to late Pandit. Pandit, 29, died from altitude sickness on June 16 in course of climbing Mt Denali of USA. Pandit’s body was brought here on Monday night.

On the occasion, PM Deuba said that the demise of Pandit has caused a huge loss to the nation. He said, “Pandit died in course of climbing Mt Denali of USA in order to recognize Nepal’s identity across the globe. The demise of Pandit has hurt all the Nepalese. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Similarly, Speaker Onsari Gharti, Deputy Prime Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara, Nepali Congress senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel and leader Dr Ram Sharan Mahat and CPN (Maoist Centre) leader Barshaman Pun also extended tribute to late Pandit.

Leaders of different political parties, well wishers, general people, people involved in mountaineering and national players, among others, had also gathered at Tripureshwar to pay last tribute to Pandit.

Pandit, who started his adventurous journey from 2065 BS, has climbed highest mountains of seven continents. Pandit, who had already climbed the Mt Denali, died in course of second attempt of climbing. Earlier, Pandit had run from Swargadwari of Pyuthan to Kathmandu in 47 hours and 20 minutes.

Similarly, on July 20, 2014, he had stayed half-naked at Mt Elbrus (Europe) for six minutes and three seconds at the temperature of ‘-60 degree Celsius’ to set a new record.

– RSS

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]