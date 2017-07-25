Fifty-eight per cent road repair work over

KATHMANDU: The authorities responsible for repairing roads told Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba that they had completed 58 per cent of their job.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba had directed the authorities concerned to fix roads in the Capital after schoolgirl Binita Phuyal drowned in a rain filled pit at Nepaltar and another schoolgirl Satya Sapkota fell into a pit in Samakhushi. Luckily Sapkota was rescued by locals.

Mukunda Parajuli, who heads Division II of the Department of Roads, said his office had filled pits on the roads in Jamal, Maitidevi, Gyaneshwor and Lazimpat. “We are also cleaning drain pipes, and laying gravel, besides filling pits,” Parajuli added. He said his office would carry out repair work in Putalisadak, Panipokhari, Chabahil and Gaucharan area tomorrow.

DoR faces difficulties in repairing roads in Chabahil and Chuchhepati areas, as Melamchi Water Supply Project continues to lay drinking water pipes along the road. “The pits on these stretches of roads will be filled by the project itself, after they are done with laying pipes” Parajuli said.

According to the Prime Minister’s Press Coordinator Govinda Pariyar, the authorities have reported to the PM’s Office that they filled more than half of the pits around Kathmandu days before the 15-day deadline ends. As per the report submitted to the PM’s Office, the authorities concerned fixed all the potholes on the Dolahiti- Khumaltar road (800 metres) road section and Ram Mandir to Battisputali road (1.1 kilometre). Likewise 80 per cent repair work has been completed on the New Baneswor-Old Baneswor roads and Jain Bhawan-Gyaneswor-Ratopul roads. The authorities concerned have filled 60 per cent of the pits on the Chabahil-Dhobikhola road.

However, 50 per cent repair work has been completed in Chabahil Chowk area.

According to Giri Bahadur Sunar, Resettlement Expert of Melamchi Water Project, the unavailability of gravel is hampering the project from filling pits on the roads from Chabahil to Jorpati. Similarly 30 per cent of pit-filling on the Baneswor-Tinkune (Service lane) has been completed.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]