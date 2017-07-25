Woman marries calf, believing him to be her husband reincarnated

“Till death do us part” is an essential wedding vow that couples exchange. But for one elderly woman in Cambodia, death is just a hurdle. Khim Hang believes she has been reunited with her deceased husband again, as she thinks he has been reincarnated as a calf. She is so certain that she even married the bovine and now shares a bed with it.

The 74-year-old lady was heartbroken after her husband Tol Khut’s sudden demise over a year ago in Cambodia’s northeastern Kratie Province. “When I went to see a medium, his soul came in and said ‘I am your husband’. Then I noted that he (the calf) licked my hair, then my neck, then kissed me so that really made me believe that he is my husband,” she told Reuters.

“I believe that he (the calf) is my husband because whatever he does when he goes upstairs… it is in exactly the same way as he (my husband) did when he was alive,” she added.

But it’s not just her, her children too believe that the five-month-old calf is their deceased father. Tol Vandy, her son explained that the calf only licks the arms of his relatives. Even her Lim Rith highlights that the animal “loves his children” and its behaviour with them is enough to prove that he is none other than Tol Khut.

The calf now spends nights inside the family home with some quality TV-time just like the man preferred. (Source: Reuters)

The bovine shares the home with family members. He stays in Khut’s old room and looks out through the windows, just like the man reportedly did. The family tucks the calf into bed every night as it sleeps with Khut’s favourite pillow.

“I will keep him and take care of him for my entire life,” Hang said. She has also asked her children to take care of her reincarnated ‘husband’ after her death and perform the same religious funeral for the bovine as that of a human when it dies.

Not just the widow b ut even her seven children is certain that the calf is their deceased father. (Source: Reuters)

The calf has become a national sensation and every day scores of people visit their house to see experience how the animal enjoys living with the family.

– REUTERS / THE INDIAN EXPRESS

