Manang Air chopper crash-landed in Gosaikunda taken to Kathmandu

RASUWA: All the parts of the helicopter of Manang Air that met with an accident at the helipad in Gosaikunda have been taken to Kathmandu.

According to Rom Shrestha, flight manager of the Manag Air, the parts of the accident-hit chopper was airlifted to Kathmandu in MI Helicopter of Shree Air Company after it could not be repaired at the incident site.

The helicopter with six people on board had crash-landed in Gosaikunda after its tail-rotor struck against a rock a month ago.

– REPUBLICA

