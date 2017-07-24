Nepal beats Malaysia by 5 wickets

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s U-19 cricketers beat their Malaysian counterparts by 5 wickets in their penultimate match in the youth World Cup Qualifiers being played in Singapore.

Skipper Sandeep Lamichhane led from the front with seven Malaysian scalps while Dipendra Singh Airee and Rohit Paudel saw Nepal through in the second innings.

Put in to bat first, Malaysia could only score 89 runs in 35.1 overs before losing all their batsmen. The Malaysian batsmen looked clueless against the leggie Lamichhane who took seven for 13 in his 10 overs.

Nepal’s Rohit Paudel scored 34, including the winning runs.

Nepal now play Afghanistan on Tuesday. The tournament features teams from Afghanistan, Malaysia, Singapore and Nepal. Only the top-finishing team gets to play the 2018 U-19 World Cup in New Zealand. Nepal need a massive win against the Afghans to stand a chance of qualifying for the World Cup.

– ONLINEKHABAR

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]