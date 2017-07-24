Kirtipur Municipality to provide free WiFi

KATHMANDU: Kirtipur Municipality would provide free WiFi facility in all the wards, announced Mayor Ramesh Maharjan at a function organised on Sunday.

Making the decisions made by the First Town Assembly of the municipality public today, Mayor Maharjan further informed that the municipality would establish an IT park to make internet accessible to the denizens of all the wards.

Likewise, he said that the elderly citizens would be freely provided medicines for hypertension and diabetes , adding that health services would be expanded in every wards and free health camps would also be conducted from time to time.

“A feasibility study will be carried out soon for the health insurance in the municipality. Alternative sources of water will be developed to provide every ward with water to fix the drinking water shortage in the municipality,” he said.

The municipality assembly has also brought the concept of setting up a technical school to enable the local youths towards self-employment and to develop Kirtipur into a prosperous and self-reliant municipality.

Similarly, the assembly has decided to prioritise infrastructures construction and local development works.

– RSS, THT

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]