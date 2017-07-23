Handicrafts worth Rs 4.80 billion exported

KATHMANDU: Handicrafts worth Rs 4.80 billion have been exported from the country in the fiscal year 2016/17.

Different handicrafts manufactured from bamboo, Dhaka, crystal, leather, paintings, papers, silver ornaments were exported to foreign countries during the period.

According to Federation of Handicraft Association of Nepal, the highest amount of handicrafts was exported to the US. Handicrafts worth Rs 1.56 billion were exported to the US while handicrafts worth Rs 674 million, Rs 437 million and Rs 350 million were exported to China, Germany and Japan respectively.

Transaction of handicraft goods was higher by Rs 40 million in the fiscal year 2016/17 as compared to fiscal year 2015/16. However, the transaction of handicraft goods had decreased in the fiscal year 2015/16 due to the April 2015 earthquake.

Although 1,500 entrepreneurs are affiliated to the Federation, only around 400 entrepreneurs have been exporting handicrafts, according to the Federation.

– RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI / THT

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]