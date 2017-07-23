German team in Nepal to conduct study of aerosol, monsoon trends

KATHMANDU: A team of German scientists and experts is preparing to conduct a study of aerosol and monsoon in Himalayan region spanning three countries.

A special plane landed at Tribhuvan International Airport on July 20 for the purpose. According to Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, the team has already met officials of DHM, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Population and Environment.

“The German team said they will start flying the plane when the weather becomes favourable .” Director General at the Department Dr Rishi Ran Sharma said.

According to DHM, the team has proposed to fly the plane to a height of up to 60,000 ft through north-south and east-west route across the country.

The team plans to study aerosols suspended in the atmosphere and monsoon trends. DHM said it has demanded the report after completion of the study which may take up to six months. The special plane to be used by the German team is equipped with the advanced censor and measuring equipment that collect data from the height of 60,000 ft.

So far, aerosol study has not been conducted in Nepal due to lack of equipment, but the government is preparing to fly radiosonde balloons from the station set up on the premises of Tribhuvan University, Kirtipur.

The radiosonde is attached to a hydrogen-filled balloon, generally called a weather balloon. The balloon lifts the radiosonde to altitudes exceeding 115,000 ft. During the radiosonde’s ascent, it transmits data on temperature, atmospheric pressure, and humidity to a sea, air, or land-based receiving station.

As per the cost analysis, hydrogen generator costs around Rs 50 million to 60 million.

According to the department, India donated equipment to run the radiosonde station for a year through South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation Storm Project last year.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]