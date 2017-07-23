From Iowa to Everest

IOWA: The first-ever Women Inspiring Women dinner Tuesday evening included a harrowing account of summitting Mount Everest, from the first Iowa woman who has successfully completed the journey to and from the world’s tallest mountain peak – 29,029 feet.

A room full of local women, and a few men, was mostly silent as Jesup native Jen Loeb talked about the experience. Her goal is to become the first woman in the state to complete the “7 Summits,” the highest peak on every continent – so far, she’s climbed six of them.

In the spring of 2016, Loeb traveled to Nepal with an expedition group hosted by Seattle-based Alpine Adventures. She left Iowa on March 31 and reached Katmandu about two days later. She spent a couple of days soaking up the culture, recovering from jet lag and waiting for her climbing gear to arrive.

Another short flight took Loeb to a village in the Himalayan Mountains, immediately transitioning from sea level to an elevation of about 9,000 feet. It took Loeb’s group about 10 days to get to Everest base camp – a 17,600-foot elevation. Climbers generally feel a bit under the weather by the time they reach base camp, so they take it easy for several days.

“You have to go slowly, because you have to give your body time to acclimatize,” she said. “If you go up too high, too fast, then you really run the risk of getting altitude sickness. If you get sick … your trip is over.”

Loeb described base camp as “an international community.”

“There’s climbers from all over the world,” she said. “If you climb long enough, you get to meet some of the same people on different expeditions … This is home for the next five to six weeks, so you really just settle in here.”

After setting up at Everest base camp, the group participated in a Buddhist ceremony that is required before beginning the climb. The Tibetan people believe Mount Everest is sacred, and some peaks are off limits, according to Loeb.

“We take our gear and set it up on the altar, and they’ll bless it,” she said. “The monk will come in and go through his prayer service … basically, what he’s doing is asking that we be granted safe passage on these holy mountains. He’s blessing our gear and wishing us good luck.”

Colorful prayer flags are set up throughout the base camp and on various summits of Everest.

Unstable beginning

The hazards of climbing Everest begin at base camp, which sits on a glacier.

“It’s continually melting down as the season progresses,” Loeb said. “This glacier is coming down the mountain and crumbling, and it’s highly unstable. This is probably the most terrifying part of the entire route … there’s giant ice towers, and they can collapse at any time without warning.”

Climbing Everest isn’t as simple as just scaling a mountain, according to Loeb. The journey occurs in three rotations with four camps, allowing climbers to adjust to the increasing elevation. Most of the climbing occurs in the middle of the night, when the ice is more stable.

The first rotation stretches from base camp, up the ice fall to Camp 1, at 19,500 feet.

“You spend one night there, and the next day you get up and go over to Camp 2,” Loeb said.

The second camp, at 21,000 feet, is on a flat glacial valley basin. The group spent two or three nights at Camp 2, then returned to base camp.

“The point of that is, if you go up high like that, you’ll trigger your body to start adjusting to that altitude but you don’t recover and you don’t feel good,” Loeb said. “So you go all the way back down to base camp because that’s where your body is going to heal up a little bit … your blood will get thicker, your body will start producing more red blood cells to carry more oxygen. Your heart and lungs will gradually get bigger.”

After resting for three or four days, the group started the second rotation, again staying at the first and second camps before progressing to Camp 3 at 23,500 feet. At this elevation, the group began using fixed lines, bolted ropes that aid in climbing. Supplemental oxygen tanks aren’t yet required at that elevation, “but you’re working pretty hard,” Loeb said. “It’s brutal, and you’re going to feel it.”

After a brief respite at Camp 3, the group returned to Camp 2 for a night, then went back to base camp.

The final rotation

“If you’ve made it this far and you’re still healthy enough, it’s time for the summit push – the final rotation,” Loeb said.

Weather conditions become an important factor when a climber is ready to take on the summit. The group wanted to wait for a period without wind – both for better stability and more comfortable temperatures – and no precipitation.

By this point, the group also was nearing late May, when monsoon season begins and climbing season ends. A three-day window in mid-May looked promising, and the group had to hope it would stay that way.

“Iowa weather is a little unpredictable, right?” Loeb said. “Imagine Iowa weather on steroids. And then you have Himalayan weather. It’s cold, very cold. And it changes very quickly on a daily basis.”

The group left four or five days ahead of its target dates in order to reach Camp 4 – 26,300 feet.

The first day of the summit push was a 9 1/2-hour climb to Camp 2. The following day, the group moved on to Camp 3. Day 3 was a push to Camp 4, located in a saddle just a few thousand feet from the true summit. At this point, the climbers needed their oxygen tanks.

“Now we’re in the death zone,” Loeb said. “Anything 26,000 feet and above is considered the death zone. They call it that because the air is so thin that there’s not enough oxygen to sustain life.”

The group was battling snow and wind by the time it reached Camp 4.

“You try and conserve energy at this point,” Loeb said. “Everything is really exhausting – getting dressed, even taking a drink of water. You have to pull your oxygen mask off and time your breathing, your eating.”

The climbers spent a night and most of the following day resting at Camp 4. At 8:30 p.m., the group ate and dressed, and an hour later began climbing in temperatures ranging from 40 to 50 degrees below Fahrenheit.

“You look up and what you see … is enough light on the horizon to see the silhouette of Mount Everest,” Loeb said. “And you see this little trail of headlights, all the climbers above you.”

Sunrise

Loeb began to lose track of time and space, knowing only that the sun would rise at about 4:30 a.m.

“Four-thirty in the morning, it was the most beautiful sunrise I’d seen in my entire life,” Loeb said. “By then, we were up so high you could actually see the curvature of the earth. It was amazing to look around, and all you see are giant snow-capped peaks all around you.”

That view, and what little warmth the sun could offer, eventually propelled Loeb to the south summit. She had about another hour and a half to climb before she would reach the true summit.

“You don’t ever really see the true summit until you’re almost right on top of it,” she said. “At one point, I looked up and I could see people. I could see prayer flags. And I thought, ‘Oh, my God. This is it. I made it.’”

Loeb reached the true summit at about 10:30 a.m. May 19.

“This is the moment that I spent three years of my life invested into this, literally blood, sweat and tears … into this single expedition – knowing full well that there’s no guarantee you’re ever going to hit the summit,” she said. “There’s no guarantee you’re going to live.”

Loeb spent about half an hour on the summit, resting and taking a few pictures.

“It was really important for me to just soak up that moment,” she said. “There’s so many unknowns, and that’s part of the allure of mountain climbing. To actually be successful at it … is a really great feeling. It’s a feeling of satisfaction and relief.”

What goes up …

The challenge wasn’t over as Loeb headed back down Everest.

“You can’t let your guard down,” she said. “Really, at that point, I’m halfway … More people die on the descent because they’re already exhausted and they start making mistakes.”

Five hours later, Loeb’s group returned to Camp 4. Loeb felt very ill and wanted to rest immediately, “but you need to stay awake and eat and drink something … I’ve got several more days of climbing just to get down to base camp.”

The next day, the group made it to Camp 2, rested a couple of hours, and then pushed back to base camp by 6 a.m. May 20.

“That is the point at which you can finally relax,” Loeb said. “Once you get through that ice fall the last time … your climbing is over and now there’s just the trek out.”

She contacted her family to let them know she’d successfully finished the climb, but they already knew her whereabouts thanks to online updates from base camp.

About Loeb

Loeb fell in love with climbing while studying biology at Wartburg College, when she and other members of the cross country team took backpacking trips. After climbing Mount Whitney, the highest summit in the continental U.S., Loeb was hooked on the experience. She later attended climbing school and started signing up for as many expeditions as her finances and job would allow.

The last of the 7 Summits Loeb has yet to take on is Vinson Massif in Antarctica.

“People keep asking me, ‘Jen, when are you going to Antarctica?’” Loeb said. “My answer is, ‘I don’t know. I’m still paying for (my trip to) Everest.”

– By Megan McNeill for DAILY GATE CITY

