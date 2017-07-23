468 committed suicide in Kathmandu Valley last fiscal

KATHMANDU: Suicide rates have been increasing in Kathmandu Valley over the years, according to statistics released by Metropolitan Police Office.

As many as 468 suicide cases were recorded in the Valley in the fiscal 2016-17 compared to 400 in 2014-15 and 402 in 2015-16.

This is seven times higher than murders and more than double the road traffic fatalities. At least 56 persons were murdered while 182 died in road accidents during 2016-17. This shows more than one person commit suicide in the Valley daily.

The main reasons for suicides are terminal diseases, betrayal in love, financial problems, mental disorders, domestic disputes and pressure from or scolding by parents, among others, said police.

In 2016-17, 303 persons killed themselves in Kathmandu; 89 in Lalitpur; and 76 in Bhaktapur districts. Of the 468 persons, most people committed suicide by hanging (310) followed by poisoning (144), jumping off a building (10), self-immolation (1), using sharp weapon (1), strangulation (1) and shooting (1).

According to police, people from all walks of life have committed suicide, which was traumatic to the victims’ families and friends. The families of suicide victims are usually uncomfortable sharing their painful experiences due to social stigma. It is very important to reach out to those who have lost someone to suicide. Mental health specialists and primary care providers should provide clinical care for the bereaved ones.

Youths, adolescents, divorced and single people, drug addicts, unemployed, persons suffering from terminal disease, members of broken family, housewives, victims of sexual abuse and drug abusers are high risk groups prone to suicide.

According to World Health Organisation, over 800,000 people commit suicide every year in the world. It is the second leading cause of death among people in the 15 to 29 years age group while 77 per cent of global suicide deaths occur in low-middle income countries.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

