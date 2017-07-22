Yeti airlines introduces two ATR aircrafts

KATHMANDU: Nepali private carrier Yeti Airlines has introduced two ATR 72-500 turboprops.

The 72-seater aircraft, the most fuel efficient carrier, was brought at the cost of Rs 1 billion

Manufactured in France by ATR (aircraft manufacturer) and purchased from Nordic Aviation Capital based in Singapore, the airplanes landed at Tribhuvan International Airport on Saturday through the routes of Singapore, Thailand and Chiang Mai, said the airlines manager Bhimraj Rai.

The newly purchased aircrafts will provide flight services to and from Biratnagar, Bhairahawa, Nepalgunj and Bhadrapur following a week, he added.

With this, the airlines has seven aircrafts in total. Now the airlines is operating 30-seater six aircrafts Jetstream 41. Likewise, the airlines is set to introduce additional two ATR aircrafts within this year.

