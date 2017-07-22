Track opened to link Taplejung with China border

TAPLEJUNG: The Nepal-China border point at Tiptala Bhanjyang is closer to getting connected via road network with Taplejung’s Olangchungola with the completion of track opening works.

The 21km track opening works from Tiptala Bhanjyang to Olangchungola was completed on Friday.

The Chinese side had provided the workforce and the equipment for the project that began seven months ago.

Two excavators, a loader and an oil tanker reached Olangchungola on Friday, thus marking the conclusion of the track opening project.

Chheten Walung, chairman of a local consumers’ committee, said around Rs 30 million was spent to open the 21 km track.

The journey duration till Tiptala Bhanjyang from Olangchungola would shorten once the track is converted into a proper road, he added.

It takes almost an entire day on foot to reach the Chinese border from Olangchungola.

The 21km track from the border point at Tiptala Bhanjyang to Olangchungola was constructed with the workforce and equipment provided by the Chinese side. The 21km track from the border point at Tiptala Bhanjyang to Olangchungola was constructed with the workforce and equipment provided by the Chinese side.

The opening of the track has generated excitement not only among the people living close to the Chinese border, but the whole of Taplejung district.

They expect to see the road completed and linked with the district’s motor road network.

To connect Olangchungola with Tapethok, the administrative centre of Phaktalung Rural Municipality, a 35km road project is being planned while a 41km road between Tapethok and Phungling, the district headquarters, has already completed.

If everything goes as planned, Walung, said Olangchungola shall be linked with Phungling via motorway in about a year.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]