Proud of Jaya’s achievement, says Amitabh Bachchan

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has congratulated his wife, actress-MP Jaya Bachchan after she was named the Best Woman Parliamentarian of the Year (Rajya Sabha) on Thursday.

Jaya was felicitated by the Indian government at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhavan. “Jaya gets the Best Parliamentarian Award today… A moment of great pride for us all… Our gratitude to them that wish!

“Best Parliamentarian Award to Jaya… A proud moment for all of us in the family…” Bachchan wrote in a series of tweets.

The “Pink” actor also lauded Jaya for her committed and sincere participation as a member of Parliament.

“Quietly and with great dignity Jaya has won the Best Parliamentarian award today… Committed, participatory and with an enviable attendance record, she has proved her worth in the annals of the seat of democracy – the Indian Parliament!

“Work done with conviction and honesty, does not require any elaborate fanfare, beating of chests or self complimentary brandishing… The work speaks… And those that value it notice it,” Bachchan wrote.

– AGENCIES

