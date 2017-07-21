Domestic airlines capitalise on Narayangadh-Muglin road obstruction

KATHMANDU: Domestic airline operators have increased the number of daily flights from Kathmandu to other destinations including Bharatpur of Chitwan, Simara of Bara and Bhairahawa of Rupandehi as the Narayangadh-Muglin road gets frequently obstructed due to landslides and ongoing renovation works.

As the traffic have been barred from the crucial road connecting the capital city with central Terai and the East-West Highway during nighttime, many people have begun choosing flights over the land route just to skip hours-long jams.

Till last year, the Buddha Air was operating three daily flights from Kathmandu to Bharatpur. But, owing to the pressure of passengers, there are nine flights daily, says the company’s Marketing Manager Binita Thapa.

The Yeti Airlines is operating six flights daily along the route and planning to increase the number, says the company’s Media Manager Bhimraj Rai.

Meanwhile, the Buddha Airlines is launching Bharatpur-Pokhara flight from September 15. Currently, many travellers, including hundreds of foreign tourists, get struck in traffic congestions along Muglin-Narayangadh road for hours while travelling between two major tourist hubs of the country.

– ONLINEKHABAR

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]