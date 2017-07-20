Picture of Mt Everest taken from Chinese side in room where PM meets foreigners

KATHMANDU: Ambassador of Qatar to Nepal Yousuf Bin Mohammad Al-hall paid a courtesy call to Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba Wednesday at the latter’s office in Singha Durbar.

The hall in which foreign delegations hold meeting has a picture of Mount Everest from the Chinese side. The picture of the meeting posted by the official Twitter handle of PM Deuba Wednesday has the picture of Mt Everest in background.

Placing of the picture of Mt Everest taken from the Chinese side at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) was widely criticized.

Nepal and China had a longstanding border dispute regarding Mt Everest. Nepal has been considering Mt Everest as an inseparable part. However, China too has been claiming that the peak lies in its territory.

China was adamant that the dispute on Mt Everest should be resolved during China visit of the first elected PM BP Koirala in 1960. But Koirala refused that the issue should be extensively discussed in the country first.

The then king Mahendra later signed a deal in which Nepal and China agreed to equally share the peak. The former monarch, who had just staged a coup against the elected government of Koirala, is still accused of signing the deal against the country’s interest to save his regime.

China allows foreign mountaineers to climb the summit from the north face at low cost whereas Nepal charges a higher rate.

Mt Everest has three peaks– Rongbukm the one seen from China in north; Kangsung, the one seen from east, and the southern seen from Nepal.

British mountaineer George Mallory had attempted to climb the summit from the northern side for long when Nepal did not allow mountaineering.

Mallory had attempted to climb the peak in 1921, 1922 and 1924. The mountaineer went missing during his third attempt in 1924. His body was recovered 18 years ago at the northern route to Mount Everest.

The mountain in the Mahalangur Mountain Range separates the border of two countries.

Journalist Kunda Dixit tweeted a picture of PM Deuba meeting another foreign delegation in the same room with a comment ‘Picture of Mt Everest taken from the Chinese side in the room where Nepali PM meets foreign guests.’

Replying to Dixit’s tweet, cartoonist Rajesh KC commented that the picture of Mt Everest was taken by Luca Galuzzi in 2006 from the Tibetan side.

Chief Secretary Rajendra Kishore Chhetri expressed ignorance about the picture when Setopati asked him why that picture was hung at the PMO Thursday. “I’ve not visited that hall. I didn’t even know that the picture was placed at the hall,” Chhetri said, “The picture was not placed knowingly. I will make sure the picture is removed today itself.”

– SETOPATI

