Don’t proceed case against Sharma: SC tells Special Court

KATHMANDU: The Supreme Court on Wednesday has ordered the Special Court to keep the corruption case lodged against the arrested Director General of the Inland Revenue Department Chuda Mani Sharma as it is. The Special Court now cannot move the corruption case filed against Sharma and chairman of the Tax Settlement Commission Lumb Dhwaj Mahat and its member Umesh Dhakal forward until a full bench of the Apex Court decides on Sharma’s case.

The joint bench of Cholendra Shumsher and Prakash Man Singh Raut, hearing on the habeas corpus petition filed by spouse of Sharma questioning legality of the corruption case lodged by the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) for work done by Sharma as member secertary of the commission, has also refused to grant his release and asked CIAA to continue to keep him in custody.

A full bench will later decide legality of the corruption case lodged by CIAA at the Special Court as there is a serious question as to whether the commission is a judicial, quasi-judicial or administrative body.

Sharma was arrested on June 2 on charge of amassing disproportionate assets. CIAA arrested Sharma to investigate controversial issues like tax waiver of Rs 20 billion through the Tax Settlement Commission and lobbying for waiver of capital gain tax in sale of Ncell among others.

Sharma has been claiming that he worked remaining within the provisions of prevailing acts and laws. He has called the charges against him an insult of the parliament that formulated procedures for the commission and the government.

The CIAA had later asked Sharma to furnish guarantee of Rs 3.02 billion.

– By Shova Sharma for SETOPATI

