25 rhinos died in Chitwan in past one year

CHITWAN: The Chitwan National Park says as many as 25 rhinoceroses died in the Park in past one year. Whereas 21 incidents were natural deaths, four had human causes, says the Park.

Assistant Conservation Officer and Information Officer Nurendra Aryal says a rhino was killed by a poacher whereas two were electrocuted. A rhino was shot in Rautahat and died during treatment in Chitwan.

“This year, we recorded 10 more deaths from the figure of last year,” Aryal says.

He informs that 21 protected animals died due to age, during fight, childbirth or after falling off and these have been considered natural causes.

Two of the rhinos died in the area governed by the District Forest Office whereas 23 died in the Chitwan National Park and its buffer zones.

– RSS

