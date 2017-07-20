Govt pledges to meet RJP’s demands except statute amendment

KATHMANDU: The government has expressed commitment to address the demands of the Rastriya Janata Party (RJP) Nepal, except the demand of constitution amendment as the amendment proposal was not likely to be passed immediately.

The meeting of the top leaders of the Nepali Congress, the CPN Maoist Centre and the RJP Nepal held at the Prime Minister’s residence in Baluwatar today could not reach to a concrete conclusion, although it dwelt on contemporary political issues including the constitution amendment.

In the meeting, the ruling side informed the RJP Nepal that discussions on constitution amendment proposal would be continued although the situation is not promising that the constitution amendment proposal would be passed for lack of the required two third majority support, Maoist Centre leader Narayan Kaji Shrestha said.

He added that the government and the ruling side have expressed the commitment to meet demands of the RJP Nepal as withdrawing the cases against the Madhes protesters, providing livelihood support to the people rendered physically disabled and injured in course of the Madhes protest and increasing the number of local levels, among other demands, except the constitution amendment.

RJP Nepal Chairman Mahantha Thakur, talking to media persons following the meeting, said although the government was positive towards addressing their demands, the results were yet to be seen.

He stated that the government has not been able to come up with a clear view regarding the constitution amendment and his party could not think of participating in the elections in the status-quo. The local level election in Province 2 is slated for September 18.

Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, Maoist Centre Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, RJP Nepal Chairman Thakur , among other leaders were present in the meeting.

– RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI, THT

