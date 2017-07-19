4 Indians among 7 held with 30 kg hashish

HETAUDA: A team of Hetauda Armed Police Force base camp has arrested seven individuals including four Indian nationals in possession of 30 kg hashish.

APF have arrested kingpin Ranjit Singh, 37, Nirbhaya Singh, Mukesh Sarrab, Kalawati Sah of Mujafarpur, India, Talma Khatun of Rautahat, porter Bikram Syangtan, 18, and Hira Syangtan of Thaha Municipality-7, Makwanpur.

The Syangtan duo had packed the hashish that was packed in Dhading district in 30 separate plastic wraps when the APF team caught them with the contraband from Nilam Hotel in Hetauda. Kingpin Singh and four others were staying at Hetauda-based Roshan Hotel, informed APF basecamp DSP Tribhuvan Bista.

The police have also confiscated one vehicle with Indian registration number, 6 mobile phone sets and Rs 33,000 Indian currency notes.

The APF team has handed the arrestees to the District Police Office along with the confiscated materials for further action on Wednesday.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]