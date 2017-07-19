Landslide buries 8 houses in Ri village, Dhading

DHADING: At least eight houses were buried by a landslide that occurred in Pundrung, Gangajamuna-2 of Dhading district on Tuesday night.

There has been no report of human casualties however, 17 families have been rendered homeless as they were forced to abandon their houses after rocks started falling following incessant rain since Sunday.

According to ward chairman Phai Singh Tamang, the landslide hit the village as heavy downpour continued throughout Tuesday.

The landslide has buried the houses of Dai Bahadur Tamang, Phurba Tamang, Manoj Tamang, Tiruwa Tamang, Dal Bahadur Tamang, Suk Bahadur and Khim Bahadur along with their livestock, informed locals.

Meanwhile, the local administration has deployed a team of security personnel to take stock of the situation.

Chief District Officer Mahesh Acharya informed that preparations are underway to bring the displaced to Tawal-based community shelter in Ri village.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]