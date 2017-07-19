Birgunj Custom Office hits the target

BIRGUNJ: Birgunj Custom Office, which is also known as the gateway to Nepal, has hit the set target of revenue collection.

With the end of the fiscal year 2073/74 BS, Birgunj Custom Office has collected Rs 108 billion.

In the last fiscal year 2072/73, it could not achieve the target due to the blockade imposed on Nepal by India.

The revenue collection went down to 77.22 percent due to Madhes movement and Indian blockade.

Similarly, in the fiscal year 2071/72 BS, the custom office fell short by two percent to meet the target. During the fiscal year, it only collected only 98 percent.

– By Ritesh Tripathi for REPUBLICA

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]