200- year old tree collapses in Baglung

BAGLUNG: 200 -year old Tunitree claimed to be the largest tree in Asia has collapsed on Tuesday morning after its base failed to support its heavy weight.

The place where this tree was located lies at Ram Rekha in Baglung Municipality-1.

According to the local Mahesh Acharya, the tree that collapsed was 200 years old. “When we saw the tree for the first time as we were a child, it was the same as what it looked like until it collapsed. Even my grandfather saw it for the first time as he was a child in the same form. It is said to be 200 years old”, said Acharya.

The girth of the tree is 20 meter. Though the locals claim that it is the largest tree in Asia, there is no any scientific basis for their claim. “I have no knowledge about whether the collapsed tree is the largest tree in Asia. The locals might have claimed so”, District Forest Officer Bindu Mishra told Republica Online.

The collapsed tree has disrupted power supply in Baglung.

According to District Police Office, Baglung , one house was partially damaged as the 200 year old tree collapsed. “The tree has caused damage to one of three rooms in the house with roofs made of corrugated zinc sheets”, said Anil Kumar Khadka, spokesperson at District Police Office, Baglung.

No human casualty has been reported.

– By Sangam Gharti Magar for REPUBLICA

