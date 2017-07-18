US college students help disabled children

KATHMANDU: Students of St John’s College in Annapolis, MD, USA helped add a well-equipped annex to the Special Education and Rehabilitation Centre (SERC) for Disabled Children in Kathmandu.

Through a 10,000 dollar project for peace grant, students Himanshu Thapa and Nano Liklikadze helped build and equip the facility that will be used by 120 students at SERC.

According to Himanshu Thapa, the fund was used to purchase physiotherapy as well as electronic equipment such as elliptical machine, laptops, projector and projector screen, among others.

SERC was established in 2009 with the objective of providing quality services and support to people living with physical and mental handicap.

SERC is a school that focuses on helping disabled children in developing skills that will lead them to live an independent life.

Currently, there are 120 students enrolled in the school. Out of 120 students, about 65 are orphans from 13 orphanages around Kathmandu.

Thirty children are victims of the 2015 earthquakes and some of them are orphans who have been living at SERC.

The St John’s College students also sought local donors to provide SERC with over 1,800 books, book shelves, photocopier, printer, scanner, safety swing seats, closets, flour mixer, grinder, blender and juicer, among other items, that the students will use to learn life-skills such as baking and cooking.

A room, which will be used for physiotherapy and multimedia purposes, has also been built along with the building of Independent and Decent Life for the Disabled in Nepal.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

