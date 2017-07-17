Gopal Parajuli sworn in as Chief Justice

KATHMANDU: Gopal Parajuli has taken the oath of office and secrecy at Sheetal Niwas, in Maharajgunj, on Monday.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari administered the oath of office and secrecy to Parajuli at a special programme organised at President’s office on Monday, read a press statement issued today.

It has been leaned that he would assume office from today itself.

The Public Hearing Special Committee has unanimously approved the name of Parajuli for the post of Chief Justice on Sunday.

Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Speaker Onsari Gharti Magar, justices of Supreme Court, and other high level officials among others were present in the event.

– THT ONLINE

