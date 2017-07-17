84-year-old arrested on charges of raping six-year-old

DOLAKHA: Police have arrested an elderly man on charges of raping a six-year-old from Bhimeshwor Municipality-7 in the district.

Raghu Nath Subedi, 84, lured the rape survivor by offering mangoes, took her to his home and raped, police said. Subedi was arrested acting on the complaint filed by the relatives of the survivor. The District Court extended custodial term for Subedi.

Likewise, police arrested a 48-year-old man on charges of raping five-year-old neighbor from Haldibari rural municipality-1 in Jhapa on Sunday.

Gopal Mahat accused of the rape was picked up acting on a complaint, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Hari Sharma.

– REPUBLICA

