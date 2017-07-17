Devotees throng Pashupati temple on occasion of first Monday of Shrawan

KATHMANDU: A large number of devotees lined up from 2 am today at the gate leading to Pashupati temple. However, the gate was opened at 3 am only.

Today is the first Monday of Shrawan, the fourth month of Nepali calender. Devotees throng Pashupati temple on the first Monday of this Nepali month.

Devotees were seen worshiping Lord Shiva by entering the temple through its western, northern and southern gates.

The pictures of devotees at Pashupati this morning:

PHOTOS BY PRABIN KOIRALA





























– By Prabin Koirala for REPUBLICA

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]