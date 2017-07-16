Nepal’s Surabhi Manandhar crowned Miss Deaf Asia 2017

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Surabhi Manandhar has been crowned the Miss Deaf Asia 2017 at a gala event held in Paris, France, on Saturday.

The Creative Hands of Deaf Women had screened Manandhar to represent Nepal in the international beauty pageant, among various online applications. This is the first time Nepal had participated in the event.

She along with 19 others had contested to win the title in the beauty pageant, the fashion capital of the world. Miss Deaf Asia is a sub-category in the contest.

Manadhar, along with Janak Raj Bhatta, flew to Paris on July 9 to represent Nepal in the Miss and Mister Deaf International 2017. Bhatta was selected in the top five finalist in the contest.

Both Manadhar and Bhatta were trained by the Hidden Treasures, the organisers of Miss Nepal pageant, for the contest in Kathmandu.

The pre-final round had taken place on Friday.

The pageant is organised every year to support and empower the people with hearing disabilities.

– THT ONLINE

