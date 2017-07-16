Two killed, 3 missing after flood in Ramechhap

CHARIKOT: Two persons died after being swept away by a flood at the border of Khimti and Pharpu villages in Ramechap district on Saturday night.

Body of Bal Kumari Khatri (70) of Likhu rural municipality-7 and a body of an unidentified person were recovered from the flooded area, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kumod Dhungel of the Ramechhap District Police Office.

Six villagers have been injured in the incident. Similarly two persons are reportedly missing after the flood.

The police arrived at the flooded area this morning and are searching for missing villagers, added DSP Dhungel.

The authorities had tried to rescue the stranded villagers on the same night but could not reach the site due to obstructions along the road.

Chief District Officer Surya Bahadur Khatri informed that security bodies have been mobilized for rescue operation.

The flood has also swept away a bridge over the Chatibane River along the Khimti-Pharpu route. Similarly, two houses near the bridge were also swept away by the flood.

The flood also entered a marketplace from the northern section of a bridge over a rivulet of Khimti Bazaar, according to locals.

Flood triggered by incessant rainfall entered the settlements after 10 am yesterday.

– RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI, THT

