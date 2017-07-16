PM instructs officials to fill pits on road, cover drains in 15 days

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba instructed concerned government authorities to work in improving the conditions of the roads in Kathmandu valley immediately. He instructed high-level government officials to fill all the pits and holes on the roads as well as change all the broken slabs to cover drains within next 15 days.

PM gave the instructions summoning department heads and concerned officials of Department of Road, Drinking water projects and road expansion projects at his office on Sunday. Concerned ministers, secretaries and chief-secretary were present in the meeting.

According to PM’s Press Coordinator Govinda Pariyar, PM Deuba was concerned on safe roads. Expressing his sorrow and concerns over the demise of Binita Phuyal, who died in Nepaltar on Friday after falling into a drain, and rescue of Shatya Sapkota, who was rescued after falling into drain in Samakhusi, PM Deuba gave instruction that such incident should not repeat again.

“The government is for the people and we should solve their problems at any cost,” PM instructed the high-level officials.

“The roads in Kathmandu are in pathetic conditions. Children are falling into drains and pits. What have you been doing? I’ll provide you the budget but the roads should be safe,” PM added.

He also ordered the officials to work in coordination.

– REPUBLICA

