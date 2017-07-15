Kumar Sanu arrives in Kathmandu for concert

KATHMANDU: Popular Bollywood playback singer Kumar Sanu has arrived in the Capital to perform a live concert at Hotel Yak and Yeti on Saturday evening.

The concert has been titled ‘Kumar Sanu Live in Concert with Band’ and is being organised with an aim to fund the Sweta Shree Foundation, an organisation that works towards uplifting the social and economic status of underprivileged and ultra-poor people.

Various Nepali artists including Ram Krishna Dhakal and Sugam Pokharel would be performing in the event that would be hosted by Nisha Adhikari and comedian Jeetu Nepal.

The concert is scheduled to begin from 6:00 pm onwards.

Kumar Sanu has also sung various popular Nepali songs including Ma ta aba risauchu, Yo katha ho trishna mero, Yo dui thopa aansu among others.

He holds a Guiness World Record for recording 28 songs, the highest number of songs, in a day.

– THT ONLINE

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]