Shaman arrested for raping two women in Myagdi

KATHMANDU: A shaman has been accused of raping two women of Beni Municipality in Myagdi district.

Karna Bahadur Kishan, 58, of Baglung Municipality, who has been practicing shamanism, has allegedly raped the women at their homes last week, police said.

Police arrested the accused from his Baglung-based home and filed a case on Friday.

According to DSP Basundhara Khadka, the shaman told the women that his practice does not work in the open and therefore took them inside the room of their homes, pretended to conduct pooja on their private body parts and eventually raped them.

The victim women did not revealed the rape initially but as they shared the incident between them, they decided to complain it to the police, it is learnt.

“Shaman Kishan has pleaded guilty for his misconduct with us. However, some elements evident to prove the rape are still lacking,” said Khadka.

“After the shaman’s arrest started making rounds, other women too have called us saying that they too have been victimised by the shaman,”

– THE KATHMANDU POST

