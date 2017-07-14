2 murder-convicts land in central jail after 23 yrs

KATHMANDU: The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of the Nepal Police arrested two murder-convicts who had been on the run for the last 23 years.

The CIB arrested Sachindra Yadav, 46, and Kari Yadav of Mahadev Rural Municipality-1, Saptari, currently staying at Dhumbarahi, Kathmandu, from Balalu.

Duo Yadav had hacked Jogendra Mandal to death over a minor dispute while the victim was returning home from Ramlila fair at Pakarichok in Saptari on March 4, 1995.

Mandal’s body was found at the site the next day.

The arrested, who were produced before the Kathmandu District Court , have been sent to central jail as per the court order.

On March 20, 2006, the Supreme Court had sentenced them to life in prison along with the confiscation of their property.

– REPUBLICA

