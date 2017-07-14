15 settlements in Tehrathum at high risk of landslide

KATHMANDU: As many as 15 settlements of nine rural municipalities of Tehrathum district are at high risk of landslide.

Natural Disaster Rescue Committee, Red Cross and police personnel identified the nine rural municipalities of being at high risk of landslide due to the torrential rainfall.

The Red Cross after conducting a field visit said that the region is at high risk of landslide and it could occur anytime soon posing a serious threat to local residents.

According to Chairman Bhupati Lal Shrestha, the Red Cross categorised the landslide into three groups—minimum, average and high.

According to Natural Disaster Rescue Committee and Chief District Officer (CDO) Bednath Khanal, the committee has been organising awareness and pre-planned programmes in the settlements.

Earlier on June 30, three members of a family died and three others injured after a landslide buried their house at Amden in Myanglung Municipality-5. They are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

People of Basantapur, Angdim, Ambung, Jirikhimti, Khamlalung, Phulek and Sungnam, among other villages, have been urged to stay alert and move to safer locations, Natural Disaster Rescue Committee said.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

